Dhanverdhi Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs -0.04 crore

Net loss of Dhanverdhi Exports reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales-0.040.04 PL OPM %175.0075.00 -PBDT-0.070.03 PL PBT-0.070.03 PL NP-0.060.02 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

