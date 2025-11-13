Cohance Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 46.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.98% to Rs 555.57 croreNet profit of Cohance Lifesciences declined 46.50% to Rs 74.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 138.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.98% to Rs 555.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 603.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales555.57603.77 -8 OPM %21.7734.01 -PBDT127.79211.95 -40 PBT83.77174.16 -52 NP74.08138.47 -47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content