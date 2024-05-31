Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dharmaj Crop Guard reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 68.73% to Rs 116.07 crore
Net loss of Dharmaj Crop Guard reported to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 68.73% to Rs 116.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 65.23% to Rs 44.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.76% to Rs 654.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 524.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales116.0768.79 69 654.10524.30 25 OPM %-0.020.81 -9.627.84 - PBDT-1.873.28 PL 62.9343.30 45 PBT-4.951.75 PL 57.4938.22 50 NP-3.391.25 PL 44.3826.86 65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dharmaj Crop Guard standalone net profit rises 6.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Dharmaj Crop Guard rises after CRISIL upgrades ratings with 'stable' outlook

Basic materials shares gain

Punjab Chemicals &amp; Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 24.69% in the March 2024 quarter

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Krishna Jute Products standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Bharatiya Global Infomedia reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Housing Development &amp; Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.72 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Amar Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon