Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Housing Development &amp; Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.72 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 127.78% to Rs 0.82 crore
Net Loss of Housing Development & Infrastructure reported to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 127.78% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.49% to Rs 2.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.820.36 128 2.051.31 56 OPM %-541.46-3536.11 --437.56-1407.63 - PBDT-4.07-12.39 67 -7.81-17.07 54 PBT-4.72-13.33 65 -10.43-19.80 47 NP-4.72-13.33 65 -10.32-19.80 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Housing Development &amp; Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.78 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ind Bank Housing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Manraj Housing Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 214.72 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Summit Digitel Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 727.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Amar Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Padmalaya Telefilms reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Raunaq International reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shradha AI Technologies standalone net profit rises 260.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Lynx Machinery &amp; Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon