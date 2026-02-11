Dharmaj Crop Guard standalone net profit declines 34.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.61% to Rs 189.54 crore

Net profit of Dharmaj Crop Guard declined 34.75% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 189.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 174.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.189.54174.513.875.445.876.200.991.540.771.18

