Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 36.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers rose 36.63% to Rs 34.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.61% to Rs 684.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 497.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.684.80497.637.937.5447.5830.8745.1028.7834.5025.25

