Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 36.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 36.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 37.61% to Rs 684.80 crore

Net profit of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers rose 36.63% to Rs 34.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.61% to Rs 684.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 497.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales684.80497.63 38 OPM %7.937.54 -PBDT47.5830.87 54 PBT45.1028.78 57 NP34.5025.25 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shrenik reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shrenik reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ace Integrated Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ace Integrated Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit declines 57.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit declines 57.18% in the December 2025 quarter

GVP Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter

GVP Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Par Drugs & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 727.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Par Drugs & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 727.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Apple CarPaly AI UpdateIndia US Trade DealTitan Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance