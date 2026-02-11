GVP Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.00% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net Loss of GVP Infotech reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 44.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.140.25-1207.14-256.00-1.29-0.63-1.28-0.68-1.31-0.68

