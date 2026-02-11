Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit declines 57.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.29% to Rs 98.74 crore

Net profit of Aarnav Fashions declined 57.18% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 98.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 94.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.98.7494.686.9810.634.877.702.865.741.854.32

