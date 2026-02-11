Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit declines 57.18% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 4.29% to Rs 98.74 croreNet profit of Aarnav Fashions declined 57.18% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 98.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 94.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales98.7494.68 4 OPM %6.9810.63 -PBDT4.877.70 -37 PBT2.865.74 -50 NP1.854.32 -57
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:14 AM IST