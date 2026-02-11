Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 57.93% to Rs 2.52 croreNet profit of Dhoot Industrial Finance declined 53.85% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 57.93% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.525.99 -58 OPM %-57.94-65.44 -PBDT4.5820.77 -78 PBT4.4520.48 -78 NP4.8610.53 -54
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:45 PM IST