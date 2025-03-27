Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dhruv Consultancy Services inks Rs 1.09 cr agreement with HCC

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Dhruv Consultancy Services announced that it has signed an agreement worth Rs 1.09 crore with Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) to providing design proof checking services for two-lane Bridge across Agardanda Creek in Maharashtra.

The project involves design proof-checking services for a two-lane bridge across Agardanda Creek, with approaches connecting Tokekhar (Tq. Murud) and Turumbadi (Tq. Mhasala) in Raigad District, on the Revas-Redi Coastal Highway (MSH-04) in Maharashtra, being executed in EPC mode.

The contract is valued at Rs 1,09,25,000, and the construction period for the project is 36 months, with a 24-month defect liability period.

Dhruv Consultancy Services is a project management consultancy firm specializing in the development and management of major infrastructure projects. The company provides a wide range of services, including design and engineering, project management consultancy and supervision, technical audits, asset management, pre-bid engineering, and value engineering.

 

Hindustan Construction Company is the flagship company of Hindustan Construction Company Group (HCC Group) and is involved in the engineering and construction of infrastructure projects such as dams, tunnels, bridges, hydro, nuclear, and thermal power plants; expressways and roads; marine works; water supply; irrigation systems; and industrial buildings across the country.

Shares of Dhruv Consultancy Services shed 0.44% to Rs 74 while those of Hindustan Construction Company rose 0.78% to Rs 25.83 on the NSE.

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

