Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diamond Power Infra bags Rs 58-cr cable supply order from Rajesh Power Services

Diamond Power Infra bags Rs 58-cr cable supply order from Rajesh Power Services

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Diamond Power Infrastructure has secured an order worth Rs 57.58 crore from Rajesh Power Services for the supply of 11 KV (E) 3C 300 sq mm XLPE Aluminum Armored Cable as per UGVCL Robust 2.0 specifications.

The purchase order has been awarded on a kms rate basis with PV formulae and is to be executed between 1 January 2026, and 30 June 2026.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity, and the company confirmed that neither its promoters nor related parties have any interest in the awarding entity. The contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Diamond Power Infrastructure is engaged in the business of manufacturing transmission & distribution of power products & services in India. The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 593.3% to Rs 27.73 crore on a 75.1% surge in net sales to Rs 438.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

Rajesh Power Services provides consultancy to state transmission and distribution companies, private utilities, and industries. The companys consolidated net profit surged 119.84% to Rs 58.06 crore on a 103.74% jump in net sales to Rs 637.81 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 0.61% to Rs 140.50, while Rajesh Power Services shares declined 0.23% to Rs 1,083 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR stays battered near lifetime lows

INR stays battered near lifetime lows

Apeejay Surrendra Park rises after signing deals to acquire new hotel asstes

Apeejay Surrendra Park rises after signing deals to acquire new hotel asstes

Ahluwalia Contracts rallies after bagging Rs 888-cr contract from BSTDC

Ahluwalia Contracts rallies after bagging Rs 888-cr contract from BSTDC

Board of NSDL approves dilution of stake in NSDL Payments Bank by 4.95%

Board of NSDL approves dilution of stake in NSDL Payments Bank by 4.95%

Benchmarks nudge higher; breadth positive

Benchmarks nudge higher; breadth positive

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus Turbo SeriesGoa Nightclub FireRedmi Note 15 5G SpecsIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon