Diamond Power Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 15.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.62% to Rs 303.59 croreNet profit of Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 15.76% to Rs 19.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.62% to Rs 303.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 223.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales303.59223.86 36 OPM %9.7010.78 -PBDT26.2921.52 22 PBT19.1516.63 15 NP19.1716.56 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content