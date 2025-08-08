Friday, August 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manugraph India reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.83 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Manugraph India reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.83 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 151.07% to Rs 31.66 crore

Net profit of Manugraph India reported to Rs 6.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 151.07% to Rs 31.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales31.6612.61 151 OPM %18.32-18.64 -PBDT5.71-2.77 LP PBT5.54-2.97 LP NP6.83-2.77 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Cabinet approves continuation of Targeted Subsidy for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Consumers for FY26 at Rs 12000 crore

Union Cabinet approves compensation amounting to Rs 30000 crore to three Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies

Grasim Inds Q1 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 1,419 cr

India Shelter Finance surges after Q1 PAT jumps 43% YoY to Rs 119 cr

Biocon drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 95% YoY to Rs 31 cr

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

