Cabinet approves continuation of Targeted Subsidy for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Consumers for FY26 at Rs 12000 crore

Cabinet approves continuation of Targeted Subsidy for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Consumers for FY26 at Rs 12000 crore

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
The Union Cabinet has approved the targeted subsidy of Rs.300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 9 reﬁlls per year (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg cylinder) to the beneﬁciaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during FY 2025-26 at an expenditure of Rs 12,000 crore. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana: Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched in May, 2016 with an objective to provide deposit-free LPG connection to adult women from poor households across the country. As on 01.07.2025, there are about 10.33 crore PMUY connections across the country.

Union Cabinet approves compensation amounting to Rs 30000 crore to three Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies

Grasim Inds Q1 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 1,419 cr

India Shelter Finance surges after Q1 PAT jumps 43% YoY to Rs 119 cr

Biocon drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 95% YoY to Rs 31 cr

JSW Cement IPO subscribed 56%

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

