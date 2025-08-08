Continental Chemicals standalone net profit rises 27.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Continental Chemicals rose 27.27% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 OPM %-250.00-360.00 -PBDT0.190.14 36 PBT0.160.12 33 NP0.140.11 27
