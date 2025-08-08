Voltaire Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 40.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 54.05% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of Voltaire Leasing & Finance declined 40.91% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 54.05% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.170.37 -54 OPM %41.1878.38 -PBDT0.170.30 -43 PBT0.170.30 -43 NP0.130.22 -41
