Digicontent consolidated net profit declines 11.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.02% to Rs 131.79 croreNet profit of Digicontent declined 11.93% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 131.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 114.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales131.79114.58 15 OPM %12.3918.30 -PBDT15.5817.72 -12 PBT13.6115.63 -13 NP9.5210.81 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content