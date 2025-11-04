Star Cement consolidated net profit rises 1153.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.40% to Rs 810.94 croreNet profit of Star Cement rose 1153.48% to Rs 71.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.40% to Rs 810.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 641.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales810.94641.55 26 OPM %23.4514.90 -PBDT182.5890.09 103 PBT92.357.56 1122 NP71.955.74 1153
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content