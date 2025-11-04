Auxilo Finserve Pvt standalone net profit rises 13.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.64% to Rs 173.15 croreNet profit of Auxilo Finserve Pvt rose 13.05% to Rs 29.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.64% to Rs 173.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 130.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales173.15130.54 33 OPM %78.6277.66 -PBDT42.3436.89 15 PBT40.0535.28 14 NP29.8126.37 13
