U. H. Zaveri standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.66% to Rs 10.78 croreNet profit of U. H. Zaveri declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 60.66% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.786.71 61 OPM %0.281.34 -PBDT0.030.07 -57 PBT0.030.06 -50 NP0.020.04 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content