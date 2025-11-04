Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 20.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 20.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Sales rise 15.91% to Rs 1910.15 crore

Net profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 20.40% to Rs 184.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 153.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.91% to Rs 1910.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1647.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1910.151647.98 16 OPM %16.5314.52 -PBDT299.79238.06 26 PBT223.72167.55 34 NP184.71153.41 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Star Cement consolidated net profit rises 1153.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Star Cement consolidated net profit rises 1153.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Purva Oak Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Purva Oak Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Auxilo Finserve Pvt standalone net profit rises 13.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Auxilo Finserve Pvt standalone net profit rises 13.05% in the September 2025 quarter

U. H. Zaveri standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

U. H. Zaveri standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Snowman Logistics reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Snowman Logistics reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayEurope Winter Travel CostLenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayAdani Ports Q2 ResultsStock Market HolidayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon