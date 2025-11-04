Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 20.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.91% to Rs 1910.15 croreNet profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 20.40% to Rs 184.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 153.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.91% to Rs 1910.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1647.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1910.151647.98 16 OPM %16.5314.52 -PBDT299.79238.06 26 PBT223.72167.55 34 NP184.71153.41 20
