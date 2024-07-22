Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Digicontent consolidated net profit declines 32.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales rise 15.64% to Rs 104.27 crore
Net profit of Digicontent declined 32.35% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.64% to Rs 104.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 90.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales104.2790.17 16 OPM %9.5011.48 -PBDT7.067.08 0 PBT2.232.60 -14 NP0.691.02 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Forgotten pandemic lessons? India's ambulance system needs urgent reforms

LIVE updates: Indian economy expected to grow at 6.5-7% in FY25, says Economic Survey

India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, live match timings, squads, streaming

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks listless as FM tables Eco Survey; GDP growth seen at 6.5-7% in FY25

Oppn raises paper leaks issue; LS Speaker asks for constructive discussion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon