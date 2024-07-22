Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit rises 70.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.99% to Rs 159.93 crore

Net profit of Rane Brake Lining rose 70.46% to Rs 8.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.99% to Rs 159.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 152.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.159.93152.3310.947.6218.0712.3311.967.208.835.18