Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit rises 70.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.99% to Rs 159.93 croreNet profit of Rane Brake Lining rose 70.46% to Rs 8.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.99% to Rs 159.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 152.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales159.93152.33 5 OPM %10.947.62 -PBDT18.0712.33 47 PBT11.967.20 66 NP8.835.18 70
