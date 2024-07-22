Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

National Fertilizer Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 12:17 PM IST
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Gravita India Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd and Anant Raj Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 July 2024.
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Gravita India Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd and Anant Raj Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
National Fertilizer Ltd surged 12.05% to Rs 162.75 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.95 lakh shares in the past one month.
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd spiked 11.59% to Rs 238.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.65 lakh shares in the past one month.
Gravita India Ltd soared 8.56% to Rs 1445.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14170 shares in the past one month.
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd added 7.75% to Rs 542.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18619 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43962 shares in the past one month.
Anant Raj Ltd rose 7.69% to Rs 518.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Budget 2024 Live Updates: Our Budget will set strong foundation for 'Viksit Bharat', says PM Modi

NFL, RCF, FACT: Shares of fertiliser firms rally up to 13% ahead of Budget

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rebounds, jumps 150 pts, Nifty nears 24,600; Eco Survey in spotlight

LIVE: Indian Army thwarts major terror attack in J-K's Rajouri, firing underway

Kamala Harris leads list of contenders for spots on Democratic ticket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon