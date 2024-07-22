Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PVR INOX Q1 net loss widens to Rs 179 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 12:17 PM IST
The cinema chain operator's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 179 crore in Q1 FY25 from a net loss of Rs 82 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations declined 8.75% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,190.7 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Total income in Q1 FY25 was at Rs 1,219.4 crore, down 8.3% as against Rs 1,329.8 crore posted in same quarter last year.
The firm reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 238.1 crore in the June quarter as compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 107.9 crore reported in Q1 FY24.
EBITDA dropped 25.74% YoY to Rs 280.2 crore during the period under review. EBITDA margin reduced to 23% in Q1 FY25 as against 28.4% posted in corresponding quarter previous fiscal.
The companys revenue from movie exhibition stood at Rs 1,169.5 crore (down 9.56% YoY) while revenue from movie production and distribution stood at Rs 49.6 crore (up 17.81% YoY), during the quarter.

More From This Section

Currency Speculators Increase Net Long Position In US Dollar Index

Aarti Surfactants tumbles after Q1 PAT drops nearly 58% YoY to Rs 2.22 crore

TCS expands its partnership with Rolls-Royce

Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 85.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Indian Hotels rallies Q1 PAT climbs 10% YoY to Rs 260 crore

In Q1 FY25, the company recorded 30.4 million admissions with an ATP of Rs 235 and SPH of Rs 134 as compared to 33.9 million admissions with an ATP of Rs 246 and SPH of Rs 130 in the same period last year.
The quarter began on a soft note, with April and May getting impacted due to the general elections, which were the second longest in India's history at 44 days. This prompted many producers to postpone film releases, resulting in a 13% drop in the number of releases in the quarter as compared to the first quarter of last year, the company stated in the press release.
On the growth front, during the quarter, the company opened 50 new screens and closed 14 underperforming screens, resulting in a net addition of 36 screens. Currently, the firms screen portfolio includes 1,754 screens in 361 cinemas across 113 cities in India and Sri Lanka.
Ajay Bijli, managing director of PVR INOX, said, " With Kalki's continued success and a promising lineup ahead across languages, Q2 has begun on a positive note. There are no significant events expected in the near future to disrupt the release schedule. Additionally, Hollywood is expected to bounceback, as the effects of the writer and actor strikes are beginning to diminish. We anticipate a significantly improved performance in the remaining three quarters of the current fiscal year.
PVR INOX is engaged in the business of movie exhibition & production and operates largest cinema circuit across India. The company earns revenue from sale of movie tickets, in-cinema advertisements/product displays and sale of food and beverages and restaurant business.
The scrip advanced 1.56% to currently trade at Rs 1,425.95 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Budget 2024 Live Updates: Our Budget will set strong foundation for 'Viksit Bharat', says PM Modi

NFL, RCF, FACT: Shares of fertiliser firms rally up to 13% ahead of Budget

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rebounds, jumps 150 pts, Nifty nears 24,600; Eco Survey in spotlight

LIVE: Indian Army thwarts major terror attack in J-K's Rajouri, firing underway

Kamala Harris leads list of contenders for spots on Democratic ticket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon