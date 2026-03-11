Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Digitide Solutions incorporates subsidiary in Dubai

Digitide Solutions incorporates subsidiary in Dubai

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
Digitide Solutions has incorporated a foreign wholly-owned subsidiary in the name and style of Digitide IT Solutions L.L.C S.O.C in the mainland of Dubai, United Arab Emirates on 11 March 2026.

The subsidiary has been incorporated for the purpose of carrying on the business of providing IT services and infrastructure, data classification & analysis services, cloud, data center, and application development services to clients.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

