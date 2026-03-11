Digitide Solutions incorporates subsidiary in Dubai
Digitide Solutions has incorporated a foreign wholly-owned subsidiary in the name and style of Digitide IT Solutions L.L.C S.O.C in the mainland of Dubai, United Arab Emirates on 11 March 2026.
The subsidiary has been incorporated for the purpose of carrying on the business of providing IT services and infrastructure, data classification & analysis services, cloud, data center, and application development services to clients.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 6:04 PM IST