Digjam standalone net profit declines 66.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.47% to Rs 6.98 crore

Net profit of Digjam declined 66.45% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.47% to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.985.3512.1817.380.900.390.890.390.511.52

