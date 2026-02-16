Digjam standalone net profit declines 66.45% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 30.47% to Rs 6.98 croreNet profit of Digjam declined 66.45% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.47% to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6.985.35 30 OPM %12.1817.38 -PBDT0.900.39 131 PBT0.890.39 128 NP0.511.52 -66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Fourth Generation Information Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 11:18 AM IST