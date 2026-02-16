Veer Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 414.29% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 77.97% to Rs 0.52 croreNet profit of Veer Energy & Infrastructure rose 414.29% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 77.97% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.522.36 -78 OPM %-38.46-3.39 -PBDT0.640.28 129 PBT0.460.10 360 NP0.360.07 414
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 11:18 AM IST