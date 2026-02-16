Magnum Ventures standalone net profit declines 96.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.24% to Rs 101.88 crore

Net profit of Magnum Ventures declined 96.89% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.24% to Rs 101.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 103.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.101.88103.1618.3919.698.9412.57-1.970.910.268.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News