Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 4080.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services rose 4080.00% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 104.45% to Rs 24.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.24.3311.9054.9148.994.051.422.560.142.090.05

