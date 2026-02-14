Garnet Construction reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1710.34% to Rs 15.75 crore

Net profit of Garnet Construction reported to Rs 10.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1710.34% to Rs 15.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.15.750.8787.49-26.4413.43-0.3913.26-0.4810.01-0.46

