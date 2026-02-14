Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garnet Construction reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Garnet Construction reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

Sales rise 1710.34% to Rs 15.75 crore

Net profit of Garnet Construction reported to Rs 10.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1710.34% to Rs 15.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales15.750.87 1710 OPM %87.49-26.44 -PBDT13.43-0.39 LP PBT13.26-0.48 LP NP10.01-0.46 LP

Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit rises 8.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit declines 80.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Sanmitra Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Indian Link Chain Manufacturers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

B&B Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

