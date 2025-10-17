L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 2.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.80% to Rs 2979.50 croreNet profit of L&T Technology Services rose 2.85% to Rs 328.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 319.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 2979.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2572.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2979.502572.90 16 OPM %16.4718.11 -PBDT540.60519.10 4 PBT448.00440.80 2 NP328.70319.60 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content