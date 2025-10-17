Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 51.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.39% to Rs 317.11 croreNet profit of Mangalam Worldwide rose 51.87% to Rs 10.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.39% to Rs 317.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 237.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales317.11237.73 33 OPM %6.575.30 -PBDT12.968.93 45 PBT10.356.82 52 NP10.546.94 52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content