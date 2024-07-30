Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.05%, up for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1969, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.11% in last one year as compared to a 26.24% jump in NIFTY and a 15.27% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1969, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 24937.9. The Sensex is at 81701.55, up 0.42%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 8.96% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23315.3, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.36 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1976.9, down 0.05% on the day. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up 42.11% in last one year as compared to a 26.24% jump in NIFTY and a 15.27% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 46.07 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

RAU's IAS coaching deaths: HC to hear plea seeking high-level panel probe

LIVE: Confident that India will become global player in all sunrise sectors, says PM Modi

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 4: Manu, Sarabjot's Bronze medal match underway

RAPS-3 reconnected to grid after major renovation exercise: NPCIL

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, BSE m-cap hits $5.5 trn; 304 stocks trade at 52-week high

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon