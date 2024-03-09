Sensex (    %)
                             
Dishman Carbogen Amcis' Bavla unit clears USFDA audit

Image

Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Dishman Carbogen Amcis announced that the USFDA inspection planned between 04 March 2024 and 08 March 2024 at the company's facility in Bavla, Ahmedabad, was completed on 07 March 2024. No any serious issue was raised during the course for the entire inspection.
With this, the company's facilities in Bavla and Naroda in India, multiple facilities in Switzerland and the Netherlands continue to be approved by the US FDA
First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

