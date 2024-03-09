Dishman Carbogen Amcis' Bavla unit clears USFDA audit

With this, the company's facilities in Bavla and Naroda in India, multiple facilities in Switzerland and the Netherlands continue to be approved by the US FDA

Dishman Carbogen Amcis announced that the USFDA inspection planned between 04 March 2024 and 08 March 2024 at the company's facility in Bavla, Ahmedabad, was completed on 07 March 2024. No any serious issue was raised during the course for the entire inspection.