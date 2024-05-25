Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 67.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.04% to Rs 2303.00 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 12.28% to Rs 1600.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1824.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.00% to Rs 7845.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7767.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 67.60% to Rs 538.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 321.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 2303.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1951.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.2303.001951.007845.007767.0031.7424.9628.1130.49808.00553.002541.002712.00713.00466.002163.002369.00538.00321.001600.001824.00