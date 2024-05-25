Danlaw Technologies India standalone net profit rises 178.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.50% to Rs 61.52 croreNet profit of Danlaw Technologies India rose 178.15% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.50% to Rs 61.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 206.62% to Rs 22.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.23% to Rs 210.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content