Danlaw Technologies India standalone net profit rises 178.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.50% to Rs 61.52 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 206.62% to Rs 22.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.23% to Rs 210.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Danlaw Technologies India rose 178.15% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.50% to Rs 61.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.