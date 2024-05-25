Business Standard
Danlaw Technologies India standalone net profit rises 178.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 27.50% to Rs 61.52 crore
Net profit of Danlaw Technologies India rose 178.15% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.50% to Rs 61.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 206.62% to Rs 22.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.23% to Rs 210.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales61.5248.25 28 210.98167.14 26 OPM %17.2517.47 -17.2012.02 - PBDT10.157.62 33 34.0917.57 94 PBT9.223.88 138 30.0910.47 187 NP6.622.38 178 22.237.25 207
First Published: May 25 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

