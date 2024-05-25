Milestone Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 4.00 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 15.87% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 15.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Milestone Global reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.4.003.8015.5115.512.504.216.714.320.090.301.291.14-0.040.270.960.88-0.250.030.730.63