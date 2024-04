Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Divi's Laboratories is in the process of entering into a long-term supply agreement with a customer and is planning for capacity addition at its manufacturing facility with an estimated investment between Rs 650 crore to Rs 700 crore, to be funded from internal accruals. The proposed facility is expected to be operational around January, 2027.