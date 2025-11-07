Divi's Laboratories standalone net profit rises 34.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.55% to Rs 2660.00 croreNet profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 34.36% to Rs 696.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 518.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.55% to Rs 2660.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2302.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2660.002302.00 16 OPM %33.6531.67 -PBDT1033.00833.00 24 PBT920.00735.00 25 NP696.00518.00 34
