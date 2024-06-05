Divis Laboratories Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4498.3, up 4.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.15% in last one year as compared to a 19.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 47.7% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18603.15, up 3.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4520.65, up 4.32% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 27.15% in last one year as compared to a 19.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 47.7% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 72.65 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

