Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 11:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dixon Tech gains as PAT doubles to Rs 280 cr in Q1 FY26

Dixon Tech gains as PAT doubles to Rs 280 cr in Q1 FY26

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Dixon Technologies (India) rose 2.72% to Rs 16,550 after the company reported a 100.44% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 280.02 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 139.70 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

The sharp profit growth was driven by stellar performance in its Mobile & Other EMS Division.

Revenue from operations zoomed 95.08% year on year (YoY) to Rs 12,835.66 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 365.52 crore, registering a growth of 103.38% from the Rs 179.72 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA climbed 89% YoY to Rs 484 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin declined slightly to 3.8% in Q1 FY26, compared to 3.9% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

 

For Q1, the company's revenue from the Mobile & EMS division was at Rs 11,663 crore (up 124.63% YoY), Home Appliances revenue came in at Rs 313 crore (up 2.62% YoY), while Lighting Products revenue stood at Rs 188 crore (down 17.18% YoY).

Also Read

Why is KEI Industries' share falling despite healthy YoY numbers? Details

Why is KEI Industries' share falling despite healthy YoY numbers? Details

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to embark on visit to UK, Maldives from today; what's on agenda

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts; Nifty tops 25,100; TaMo, Bajaj Finance lead; Realty stks slide

England vs India Playing 11 live updates for Manchester Test today

England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 4th Test: Sai or Shardul - Who will replace Reddy in XI?

Stock market

This Kirloskar group stock jumps 6% on winning Jambunatha Iron Ore Mine bid

However, revenue from the Consumer Electronics & Appliances division (LED TVs & Refrigerators) was at Rs 672 crore (down 21.4% YoY) during the period under review.

Dixon Technologies (India) is a design-led solutions provider engaged in manufacturing products across consumer durables, lighting, and mobile phone segments in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Crompton Greaves Consumer transitions to zero debt and net cash positive status

Crompton Greaves Consumer transitions to zero debt and net cash positive status

Volumes soar at Oberoi Realty Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Oberoi Realty Ltd counter

India's urban population expected to almost double by 2050 to 951 million

India's urban population expected to almost double by 2050 to 951 million

Biocon edges higher after biologics arm launches autoimmune treatment drug Nepexto in Australia

Biocon edges higher after biologics arm launches autoimmune treatment drug Nepexto in Australia

Nifty above 25,100 level; auto shares jump

Nifty above 25,100 level; auto shares jump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon