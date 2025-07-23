Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Oberoi Realty Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Oberoi Realty Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Oberoi Realty Ltd recorded volume of 118.12 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1105.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10680 shares

Lodha Developers Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 July 2025.

Oberoi Realty Ltd recorded volume of 118.12 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1105.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10680 shares. The stock lost 3.82% to Rs.1,755.75. Volumes stood at 25593 shares in the last session.

Lodha Developers Ltd clocked volume of 16.04 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 83.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19175 shares. The stock lost 6.27% to Rs.1,352.65. Volumes stood at 6637 shares in the last session.

 

KIOCL Ltd notched up volume of 2.86 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 14.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19459 shares. The stock rose 8.47% to Rs.337.50. Volumes stood at 15981 shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd notched up volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17630 shares. The stock rose 1.46% to Rs.337.10. Volumes stood at 23616 shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd registered volume of 95531 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13305 shares. The stock rose 4.05% to Rs.1,332.10. Volumes stood at 6548 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

