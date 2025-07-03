Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DMart revenue jumps 16% YoY in Q1 FY26

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) announced that the total number of DMart stores as of 30 June 2025 stood at 424.

DMart has reported standalone revenue of Rs 15,932.12 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025, recording a growth of 16.19% from Rs 13,711.87 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

The revenue is higher than Rs 11,584.44 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2023 and Rs 9,806.89 crore registered in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

Avenue Supermarts is a Mumbai-based company, which owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. It offers a wide range of products with a focus on foods, non-foods (FMCG) and general merchandise & apparel product categories.

 

The companys consolidated net profit fell 2.19% to Rs 550.90 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 563.25 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 16.86% YoY to Rs 14,871.86 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) declined 3.03% to Rs 4,259.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

