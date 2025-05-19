Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 45.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.51% to Rs 909.62 croreNet profit of Dodla Dairy rose 45.14% to Rs 67.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.51% to Rs 909.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 787.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 55.89% to Rs 259.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.02% to Rs 3720.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3125.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales909.62787.45 16 3720.073125.47 19 OPM %9.189.58 -10.249.24 - PBDT108.4582.47 32 430.41313.86 37 PBT90.2964.14 41 355.78243.79 46 NP67.9746.83 45 259.93166.74 56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content