Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 45.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 45.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 15.51% to Rs 909.62 crore

Net profit of Dodla Dairy rose 45.14% to Rs 67.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.51% to Rs 909.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 787.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.89% to Rs 259.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.02% to Rs 3720.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3125.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales909.62787.45 16 3720.073125.47 19 OPM %9.189.58 -10.249.24 - PBDT108.4582.47 32 430.41313.86 37 PBT90.2964.14 41 355.78243.79 46 NP67.9746.83 45 259.93166.74 56

First Published: May 19 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

