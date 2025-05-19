Monday, May 19, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patback Business standalone net profit rises 1060.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Patback Business standalone net profit rises 1060.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 662.41% to Rs 10.75 crore

Net profit of Patback Business rose 1060.00% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 662.41% to Rs 10.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 159.37% to Rs 15.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales10.751.41 662 15.646.03 159 OPM %6.982.84 -7.35-1.00 - PBDT0.760.06 1167 1.260.01 12500 PBT0.760.06 1167 1.260.01 12500 NP0.580.05 1060 0.950 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Regency World Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Regency World Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kalpataru Projects Intl gains after Q4 PAT climbs 37% YoY to Rs 225 cr

Kalpataru Projects Intl gains after Q4 PAT climbs 37% YoY to Rs 225 cr

Graphite electrode stocks soar as Resonac exits China and Malaysia

Graphite electrode stocks soar as Resonac exits China and Malaysia

Thomas Cook expands its services in Bengaluru

Thomas Cook expands its services in Bengaluru

Indices trade with minor cuts; broader mrkt outperforms

Indices trade with minor cuts; broader mrkt outperforms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerVodafone idea share dropDelhi weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon