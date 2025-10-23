Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 06:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dollar index edges higher to one-week high

Dollar index edges higher to one-week high

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

The dollar index is seen edging higher on Thursday near a one-week high as US President Donald Trump reportedly said late Wednesday that he expects to strike several agreements with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in South Korea next week. However, prolonged US government shutdown and expectations of a Federal rate cut is capping upside in the counter. Later in the day, existing home sales data and September CPI data from the US tomorrow could trigger a big market reaction. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.84, up 0.16% on the day.

 

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

