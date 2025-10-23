Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit declines 4.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 2480.10 croreNet profit of Vardhman Textiles declined 4.99% to Rs 187.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 196.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 2480.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2502.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2480.102502.42 -1 OPM %13.4812.59 -PBDT362.93390.15 -7 PBT248.79290.51 -14 NP187.03196.85 -5
