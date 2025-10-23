Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit declines 17.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.34% to Rs 1507.24 croreNet profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) declined 17.10% to Rs 327.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 395.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.34% to Rs 1507.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1609.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1507.241609.21 -6 OPM %30.8830.91 -PBDT479.47572.18 -16 PBT442.28530.45 -17 NP327.51395.05 -17
