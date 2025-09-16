Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dollar index hits over 7-week low under 97 mark ahead of Fed

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Dollar index slips below 97 mark with all anticipation glued to Federal Reserves decision on interest rates this week. Yield on the US 10-year Treasury also held around five-month low of 4.04% on Tuesday. The greenback is losing sheen amid firm expectations of a rate cut in its policy announcement on Wednesday. Moreover, investors will pay close attention to the monetary policy statement and Chair Jerome Powells press conference to get cues about the likely interest rate action in the remainder of the year. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting around a 7-week low of 96.85. Besides, reports on US retail sales and industrial production, due later today, will be watched for further insights into the strength of the economy. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are marginally higher in tune with dollar weakness at $1.1837 and $1.3619 respectively.

 

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

